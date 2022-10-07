Hero Motocorp forays into e-scooters, launches VIDA V1 priced at Rs 1.5 lakh

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero Motorcorp announced the launch of its e-scooters, called VIDA V1, in an event on Friday. The company introduced two variants of the e-scooter: VIDA V1 PRO and VIDA V1 PLUS, priced at Rs 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively.



In addition, while PRO has a range of 165 km, PLUS has a range of 143 km. The e-scooters also have several other features such as cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless control, and an SOS alert incase of emergency.



“This is a promise and commitment we made to the entire world in March this year,” Pawan Munjal, Managing Director and CEO of Hero Motocorp, said while launching.



The company not just launched the electric vehicle but also a platform to ensure a smooth-user experience. It will help riders locate the nearest charging stations, among other things.



The bookings will commence from October 10 across Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. A potential buyer can pay a token amount of Rs 2,499 to book his or her e-scooter.



Hero Motocorp is the latest entrant to introduce e-scooters which already has several players operating including the likes of Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and more.



“We did not want to be the first but we wanted to be right,” Munjal said during the event.

