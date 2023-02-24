Hindenburg's Nathan Anderson has this to say to truckers ferrying Adani's cement 

Hindenburg Research's founder Nate Anderson on Friday congratulated truckers who said the short-seller's report was a boon for them as it helped resolve the month-long standoff with the Adani Group.

About 7,000 truckers in Himachal were locked in intense negotiations after Adani Group in December last year decided to shut its two cement plants - the ACC plant at Barmana in Bilaspur and Ambuja plant at Darlaghat in Solan - over 'high freight charges'.

The Adani Group, which acquired Ambuja and ACC from Swiss company Holcim in September last year, shut down the plants on December 15.

The truckers transporting cement from the plants went on strike but the stalemate continued for weeks. They were charging nearly Rs 11 per quintal per km for transporting cement but the Adani Group felt the freight charge should be Rs 6 per km.

Over a month later, Hindenburg Research came out with a critical report which triggered massive selloffs in Adani stocks, eroding the market cap of the port-to-power conglomerate by half.

This Monday, the group said it had resolved the issue with the truckers, who now believe that it was the short-seller's report that nudged the embattled group to agree to their demands, according to a report in Reuters.

Anderson on Friday shared that report and said words cannot express how much he loved every word of the report. "Truckers, if you are reading this—congrats! And much love from this corner of the world," he said in a tweet.

According to Reuters, Ram Krishan Sharma, one of the lead negotiators for protesting truckers, said the Hindenburg report played a crucial role in their battle against Adani, "helped mobilise truckers and gain political support". The negotiators from the Adani Group had refused to budge for weeks, the report said. "So Hindenburg's report, some truckers believe, was godsent."

This comes a day after Anderson shared a Bloomberg report which claimed that Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani played a key role in the company affairs - a claim the Adani Group vehemently denied in its 413-page rebuttal to Hindenburg.

In a tweet, Anderson said that the Bloomberg report on Vinod Adani confirmed "he negotiates financing for Adani" and was key to its largest acquisition and works 2-3 hours a day in an Adani office. "Meanwhile, Adani is still claiming he has no official role & is not a related party," he tweeted.

The Hindenburg report has accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud through multiple offshore shell firms. In its report, Hindenburg said its research had uncovered that Vinod Adani, through several close associates, managed a vast labyrinth of offshore shell entities.

The report claimed that it had identified 38 Mauritius shell entities controlled by Vinod Adani or close associates.