'Hindi will not work, English will': Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack against BJP

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it does not want English to be taught in schools but its leaders send their children to English-medium institutions. "Actually, they don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of fields," Gandhi said while speaking in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Gandhi further said that if one wants to speak to people from the rest of the world, Hindi will not work, but English will. He said his governments want the children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans and win over them using their language. "I am happy that 1700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan," he added.

Gandhi, who is currently on a months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, has been taking on the saffron party over a host of issues like price rise, employment, and the economy.

Speaking at the same event, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the issue of price rise is serious and his government will give 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL families after April 1 next year. He said no one should remain deprived of the benefits of government welfare schemes.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, too, attacked the BJP over its contribution to the making of the country. He said the Congress gave freedom to the country and former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country.

"Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you do? Has anyone in your house even died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No," Kharge said.

