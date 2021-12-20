Homegrown firm to help UAE regulate water use

After successfully implementing its water management solutions at home, an Indian company has entered into a strategic partnership to improve the budgeting, demand and recovery of the commodity in the water-scarce UAE using artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) enabled technologies.

Headquartered in Pune, the privately held Cranberry Analytics will offer its expertise in water management and predictive analytics to regulate water supply for industrial, agricultural and residential use in association with the Dubai-based ConsultValiant.

Cranberry Analytics is especially known for unrolling a broad spectrum of functions and technologies to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for effective water supply management. It has also created similar data-driven solutions for the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corp. (KUIDFC), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and French water and waste management giant, Suez International.

Despite being 80 per cent desert, the UAE has one of the world’s highest per capita water consumption of 550 litres daily, which is way above the global daily average of 200 litres. The issue is further complicated by the country witnessing one of the highest population growths in the Arab world.

“The UAE is home to 6 per cent of the world’s population and has access to just 1 per cent of the world’s fresh-water resources. The region is in urgent need of analytics-driven insights to take critical action and narrow the gap between water demand and supply,” Cranberry Analytics’ director and first-generation entrepreneur, Shishir Thakur told BusinessToday.In.

The company will service the UAE market through its proprietary Recon suite of predictive technologies.

Lessons from Indian market

The company hopes to make good use of the learnings it acquired in India for its first international foray.

For instance, in the project for PCMC’s water department, the company had to do a deep dive to first compile critical data around questions like the total number of water meters installed in the city, quantum of the commodity being lost daily due to both unauthorised consumption and distribution inefficiencies, the reluctance of a large number of users to pay and delays in resolution of billing-related disputes.

“The issues that the PCMC water department was facing stemmed from the absence of trackable data and metrics. With no answers, it was just a constant stream of criticism and blame-shifting between the authorities, politicians, media and citizens. After primary analysis of these issues, we found ourselves confident enough to provide a solution and approached the authorities with a long-term plan,” said Thakur.

Since the project’s inception in 2012, the company has been able to deliver value in terms of substantial water savings, increased revenues for the municipal body and heightened customer satisfaction. This has resulted in savings of 31 billion liters of water annually measuring 95,000 million litres daily, doubling of the revenue from metered connections to Rs 43 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 23.6 crore in 2011-12 and a significant reduction in consumer disputes to 251 from 10,642 during the same period.

“That is a trifecta any organisation would want to hit, and we have been very successful in doing that,” averred Thakur.

A 2019 report published by Central Water Commission has said that India’s annual water requirement is 3,000 billion cubic meters. While the country receives an average of 4,000 billion cubic meters of rainfall annually, the majority of the population still lives under some form of water distress. Another report by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) mentions that nearly one-sixth of India’s groundwater reserves are overused.

With the UNDP estimating water scarcity to be currently impacting over 40 per cent of the world’s population, deployment of new and emerging technologies is imperative for the blue gold’s conservation and management.

