'How will CSK fans feel?': MS Dhoni's internet-winning reply when asked by a fan to join RCB; WATCH

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's reply to a fan, who asked him to join RCB, is breaking the internet, with many praising him for caring for his fans. Dhoni, the most successful captain in the history of IPL (Indian Premier League), was recently asked by a cricket fan to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dhoni, who has been captaining the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the league, has won the title five times for the CSK. The RCB, on the other hand, has not won a title so far. An RCB fan asked Mahi, as he is fondly referred to, to join the Bengaluru team and win a title for it.

The CSK skipper began his response by saying that the RCB is a good team and he would wish it all the very best. "They are a very good team. What you need to see is that in cricket, everything does not go according to plan. You are talking about IPL. All the ten teams, more often than not, if they have all the full players - they are a very strong team," Dhoni said.

Mahi then elaborated on where the problem begins for the team in the IPL and why he can't support the RCB. "Problem arises when you are missing out some players due to injury or reason like that. They are a very good team, everybody has a fair chance in IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about my own team. I would like to wish every team very best. But more than that I can't do much. Because imagine, me trying to come out of the way to support or help some other team, how will our fans feel?" he said to a roaring audience, which appeared to have liked his response.

Dhoni's reply went viral on social media, with one user saying: "MS Dhoni winning hearts both off and on the field."

Walter Shelby, another social media user, praised how he handled the 'tricky' question. "The way he handled a tricky question. Goat."

Another person underlined the fact that he did mention the CSK fans and how they would feel if he supported the RCB. "That ending where he stresses the fact that it wouldn't be right for him to cheer for other teams."

However, Vinay V Shriyan, who backs RCB, did not like the question and said the RCBians should support their team even if they were winning the title.

"Cheapest question one can beg for? As a RCB'ian feeling so down, even though we don't win a cup we leave with our heads up and keep fighting...which is better than asking to win us a cup...Every team as a legendary player, respect them and support for their effort."