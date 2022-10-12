IAF Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force releases dates for registration, online exam; check details 

The Indian Air Force will begin the recruitment process for 'Agniveervayu' in the first week of November. Registration will be open for both male and female candidates. An online examination will be conducted in mid-January 2023, the IAF said in a tweet on Wednesday. Interested candidates can register online through the official website - https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/. Before applying, applicants are advised to go through the eligibility criteria posted on the site.

Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates.

On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.



For more details, interested candidates may visit https://t.co/kVQxOwD3qH pic.twitter.com/IFcV0ZfSkY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 12, 2022





Here are some important details



Educational Qualification



Candidates should have cleared Class 10 plus 2 or equivalent exam from an education board with Physics/Maths/English subjects. The applicants should have completed 3 years diploma course in engineering in any one of the prescribed streams from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with passing marks in English as a subject in the diploma or in intermediate, matriculation if English is not a subject in the diploma course.



Age



The applicants should be born between 29 December 1999 to 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive).



Agnipath Scheme



The central government in June this year rolled out a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. The youth recruited under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. Under this scheme, soldiers are recruited for four years. After four years, 75 per cent of soldiers will be sent back with a package while the rest 25 per cent will be retained.



In June, the Air Force issued the first notification for the recruitment of Agniveers. After the completion of the registration process, the air force informed that it had received 7,49,899 applications for the posts. "Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received," the IAF said.