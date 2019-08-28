IBPS PO-MT Recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for 4,336 posts; Here's how to apply, eligibility and exam pattern

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2019: The last day to register for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination is today, 28 August 2019. The IBPS has requested applications for the recruitment of 4,336 Management Trainee (MT) and Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Applicants interested in IBPS PO 2019 and IBPS MT 2019 can submit their application form on the official website of the IBPS ibps.in by the end of the day, today. The registration for IBPS online began on 7 August 2019.

IBPS has published the job notification for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee posts across various banks like -- Bank of Maharashtra, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India and Indian Bank.

IBPS is a recruitment body, which helps in recruitment and placement of graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, except the State Bank of India (SBI).

Here's how to apply for IBPS PO 2019 recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in

Visit the IBPS official website at ibps.in Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Click here to apply online'

Click on the link that reads 'Click here to apply online' Step 3: Click on 'New Registration' tab at the top right corner of the page or directly login using registration number and password if already registered.

Click on 'New Registration' tab at the top right corner of the page or directly login using registration number and password if already registered. Step 4: Enter the required information and proceed by clicking next.

Enter the required information and proceed by clicking next. Step 5: Upload photo and signature

Upload photo and signature Step 6: Submit your application form

Eligibility criteria for IBPS Recruitment 2019: Candidates applying for the IBPS exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or have an equivalent qualification.

Age limit for IBPS Recruitment 2019: Candidates applying for the IBPS exam should be between 20 and 30 years of age

Exam pattern, important dates for IBPS Recruitment 2019: The IBPS examination will be held in two phases - preliminary and mains. The prelims will be conducted from 12 October to 20 October 2019. Those who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main examination, held on 30 November 2019. Candidates who are shortlisted in IBPS mains exam 2019 will be eligible to appear in the interview round.

