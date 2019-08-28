Maharashtra HSC SSC supplementary result 2019 likely to be released today; check result on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 for July exams today, August 28. Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2019 will be available on the board's official website -- mahresult.nic.in.

Check Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra SSC results

Step 3: Click on "HSC or SSC Examination Result 2019"

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name

Step 5: Click on "view result"

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future use.

Maharashtra SSC Result in past 2 years

Pass percentage 2019: 77.10%

Pass percentage 2018: 89. 41%

After the Maharashtra supplementary result will be released, the board will allow students to apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets. As many as 18 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Maharashtra SSC 2019 examinations in March. The Maharashtra board had announced Class 10 board exam result on June 8, in which around 77.10 per cent students had passed. Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to July 30.

