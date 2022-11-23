IMD predicts fresh cyclonic circulation in next 48 hours; see latest forecast

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday. In its latest update, the central weather forecasting agency said that a low-pressure area has formed over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood.

"Low-Pressure Area over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts now lies over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height," the IMD said.

Under its influence, the weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema and light to moderate rainfall at a few places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. "A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea during the next 48 hours," the IMD said. The department had issued a yellow alert for five districts of Andhra Pradesh for Wednesday. However, there is no rainfall forecast for the state during the next four days.

The agency further said that a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5⁰ C is likely over Odisha during the next 5 days. Besides this, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the rest parts of the country till 27 November.