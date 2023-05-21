IMD predicts rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees over Northwest India, heat wave in 5 states

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday. The central weather forecasting agency also warned of heat waves in several states Monday (May 22).

In its latest weather update, the IMD said heat wave conditions are very likely over south Haryana, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal on May 21 and 22. Jharkhand is expected to witness similar weather conditions on Monday (May 22).

Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe on Sunday, the weather office said.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-45 degrees Celsius over many parts of West Rajasthan and 42-44 degrees over many parts of East Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Gujarat, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Central Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu experienced temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and southwest Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius.

Besides this, the weather office has predicted a wet spell over northwest India due to an active Western Disturbance from May 23 to 25. It said thundersqualls with hail and lightning are likely over Uttarakhand on May 24 and 25. Heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir Himachal Pradesh on May 23.

Heavy rainfall is also expected over Arunachal Pradesh on May 21, Assam and Meghalaya from May 21 to 25, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 24 and 25.



