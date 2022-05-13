India announces one-day state mourning after UAE President's death

India on Friday announced one day of state mourning on Saturday due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 14 across the country as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the ministry said.

Further, expressing grief over the death of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom relations between the two countries prospered.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace."

I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE, PM Modi tweeted.

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of the former president of UAE.

Saddened at the demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of UAE. We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community in UAE. My condolences to His Highness’ family, the Govt & the people of the UAE in this hour of grief. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2022



"We will always remember his contribution to our bilateral relations and welfare of the Indian community in UAE. My condolences to His Highness’ family, the Govt & the people of the UAE in this hour of grief," President Kovind tweeted.



S. Jaishankar, External Affairs minister also expressed grief deeply mourning the passing away of the Khalifa.





We deeply mourn the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.



He will be remembered as a leader who modernized and empowered the United Arab Emirates. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 13, 2022



"He will be remembered as a leader who modernized and empowered the United Arab Emirates. This laid the foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship," tweeted Jaishankar.

Khalifa, who was born in 1948, came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.



Mohammed bin Zayed has been the de facto ruler of UAE, particularly after Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014, following which he was rarely seen in public.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.