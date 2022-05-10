India guided by interests of people of Sri Lanka: MEA

The government said on Tuesday that India will continue to assist Sri Lanka in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Sri Lanka is a neighbour and close friend of India and the government is closely watching the developments in the island nation.

"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery," the government said.

Indian government's statement comes in the midst of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, following which the country gave emergency powers to its military and police to detain people without warrants. In protests that have rocked the island nation, eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also stepped down.

The government further said that in view of the 'Neighbourhood First policy', "India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc".

Sri Lanka battles its worst economic crisis in history. Thousands of protesters defied curfew to attack government figures, setting ablaze homes, shops and businesses belonging to ruling party lawmakers and provincial politicians.

Further, people have taken to the streets to protest over the shortage of fuel and other essentials. Amid growing public outrage, many cabinet ministers quit the government a few days ago and left Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government in minority.

