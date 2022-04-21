India moving forward with full devotion on ideals of our gurus: PM Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered the historic speech as he attended the Parkash Purab celebrations at the Red Fort after sunset, marking the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, where he invoked the ninth guru of Sikhism.

“I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv,” said PM Modi during the address.

“In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, at that time Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, becoming 'Hind di Chadar', stood like a rock,” PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his arrival at the Red Fort. He attended the religious event being organised by the Centre and the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

During the event, PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp.

The programme is being organised by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, noted the Prime Minister Office’s in an official statement.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on 24 November. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. “His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation,” the PMO wrote.