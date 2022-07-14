India reports first case of Monekypox from Kerala; Centre rushes high-level team

India on Thursday reported its first case of Monkeypox in Kerala's Kollam area, Health Minister Veena George told reporters.

"A Monkeypox positive case is reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR," George added.

George also added that Kerala Health department has issued guidelines on the viral disease. She also said that the patient is quite stable, and all the vitals are normal. The primary contacts are identified - his father, mother, taxi driver, auto driver, and 11 passengers of the same flight who were in adjacent seats.

Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.



Meanwhile, the central government deployed a multi-disciplinary team to support the Kerala government in probing the outbreak and instituting requisite health measures following the detection of the case.