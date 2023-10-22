India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell first to score century against India in WC since 1975

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on Sunday became the first Kiwi batter to score a century against India in the World Cup since 1975. Mitchell came down to batting when the Kiwis were two down for just 19. He, however, batted brilliantly and developed a much-needed 150-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra.

Mitchell's century against India in the World Cup was the first from any New Zealander since 1975 when Glenn Turner had scored a hundred. "Century against India by a New Zealand batter in the World Cup: Glenn Turner - 1975. Daryl Mitchell - 2023," Mufaddal Vohra, a social media user, said.

Netizens praised Kuldeep Yadav, who made a good comeback in the second spell after going expensive in the first one. In the first five overs, Kuldeep gave 48 runs with no wickets. However, in the next five, he cracked two wickets for just 25 runs.

"Kuldeep has really come back pretty fine after 5 overs, who has seen this live knows what exactly I am talking about could have got Mitchell as well if Bumrah has caught the sitter," a social media user said.

After picking two early wickets, India struggled in the middle overs as runs kept coming for the Kiwis. At one point, it looked like New Zealand could manage to put 300-plus on the board but the Indian blowers did exceedingly well in the death overs.

In the 49th over, Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets for just 3 runs. "Shami is once again proving he can do this all day! India was not up to mark today in the field and also the outfield was not that great it can produce injuries, still the death bowling from IND was superb, Kuldeep had a great comeback and Jasprit Siraj does well."