Indiabulls Integrated Service Q4 profit up 54% at Rs 72.78 crore

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd Tuesday reported a 54 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 72.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

Its net profit stood at Rs 47.30 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to 166.09 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against 125.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit rose to Rs 78.11 crore in the last fiscal from 7.86 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 349.61 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 265.11 crore in the previous year.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd (formerly SORIL Holdings and Ventures Ltd) is primarily engaged in the businesses of real estate, providing management and maintenance services, construction advisory and other related services, the charter business of aircraft, trade in all kinds of sculptures, paintings and art graphics etc.

