IndiGo launches enhanced flying experience under 'Super 6E'

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has launched "Super 6E," a new product offering with enhanced flying experience on its domestic network. The new “Super 6E” fare will include an extra 10 kg baggage allowance, free seat selection, including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee. IndiGo mentioned all these advantages in an official statement.



Customers will be able to opt for Super 6E, only at the time of booking. This service is available on the IndiGo website currently and will be made available on other channels in phased manner.



Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, “IndiGo is constantly looking to innovate and offer a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for our customers. With the advent of the summer holiday season, customers can avail these Super 6E benefits under a single fare, while having maximum flexibility and control on their travel plans."

"At IndiGo we are constantly working towards offering the best travel experience aboard our lean, clean, flying machine,” he added.

According to IndiGo, the Super 6E feature will go live from May 4, 2022.

With relaxation of COVID-19 curbs, domestic air passenger traffic in the January-March period surged to 248 lakhs, compared to 233.83 lakh in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 6.1 per cent, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said.

Among all carriers, IndiGo maintained lead position, with a market share of 54.8 per cent during the month of March. The numbers marked a rise as compared to February, when the airline's market share stood at 51.3 per cent.

