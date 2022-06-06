Infosys Foundation launches four mobile labs in Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the non-profit wing of Infosys, based in Karnataka, on Monday announced the launch of four mobile laboratories — also called 'Lab Built on Wheels' — to provide cost-effective diagnostic solutions.

Infosys Foundation has signed an agreement with the Rotary Trust with the prospect of supporting the making of these medical laboratories with a grant of Rs 4 crore.

Together with Rotary Trust, it handed the mobile laboratories to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The launch event was also attended by Executive Vice President and the Group Head of Human Resource Development, Infosys, Krish Shankar and other dignitaries from the government and Rotary Trust.

''Rotary Trust has collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) who have set up these labs in accordance with BSL level 2 safety standards,'' Infosys Foundation said in a statement. Each mobile lab is equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit, it said.

On Monday, Infosys on BSE traded 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 1,518.60 apiece during the noon trade.



Also Read: Meghmani Finechem stock rises 5% in afternoon session

Also Read: Delhi Airport to become a net zero carbon emission by 2030