Delhi Airport to become net zero carbon emission by 2030

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) -- a joint venture which is formed as a consortium between the GMR Group, the Airports Authority of India, and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia -- announced the launch of the Green Transportation Program at the airport and in the surrounding area.



The Green Transportation Program aims at helping DIAL make a rapid transition to green mobility, cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions considerably, and enabling Delhi Airport to achieve "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" status by 2030.



As part of the ambitious plan, DIAL has chosen to phase in electric vehicles (EVs) on the ground and is set to introduce 62 electric cars for its airside activities in the first phase, which will help reduce GHG emissions by around 1,000 tonnes per year. These vehicles would be deployed within 3-4 months.

DIAL will also establish high-voltage and fast-charging stations at critical places in order to address the requirements of these vehicles as well as other airport stakeholders. Moreover, as a part of this initiative, and to promote EV adoption at the airport, DIAL also announced its plans to work with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to make essential improvements to EVs in order to install airport-specific equipment, DIAL said in a statement.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “DIAL has set a target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, and is continuously working to achieve this goal. We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment. The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport.”



Other initiatives that will also be implemented as part of the DIAL's plan to become a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" by 2030 include energy efficiency and conservation, green buildings and infrastructure, renewable energy utilization, and operational excellence programmes with airlines and airport stakeholders, the statement said.

