Inland Waterways Authority of India working to facilitate safe passenger movement for 2019 Kumbh Mela: Government

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has been working hard towards facilitating safe passenger movement for Kumbh Mela 2019, the government said on Friday.

Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held at Sangam, Prayagraj (Allahabad) from January 15 to March 15, 2019.

"IWAI has set up four floating terminals, one each at, Kilaghat, Sarasvati Ghat, Naini Bridge and Sujawan Ghat," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Further, two vessels CL Kasturba and SL Kamla will be deployed for pilgrim movement.

"Fairway with navigational aids will be maintained between Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Varanasi with a targeted least available depth of 1 meter.

"Five temporary jetties at Chatnag, Sirsa, Sitamarhi, Vindhyachal and Chunar have also been set up for embarkment and dis-embarkment of passengers," the statement said.

IWAI has the mandate to provide a safe and efficient mode of transport through inland navigation.

As part of the development of National Waterway-1 (Allahabad to Haldia), IWAI is making substantial interventions to make navigable the Allahabad -Varanasi stretch of river Ganga.

In this regard, IWAI is working on providing a sufficient draft of 1 metre for the entire channel in river Ganga between Allahabad and Varanasi. This will ensure a seamless and safe movement of vessels.

