Is Sheena Bora alive? Court seeks CCTV footage of ‘lookalike’ spotted at Guwahati airport on Jan 5

A special CBI court has directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to secure the CCTV footage of Guwahati airport and find out the identity of the girl who allegedly looked like Sheena Bora, India Today reported on Thursday. Special CBI judge SP Naik Nimbalkar asked the airport authority to hand over footage of January 5, between 5.30-6.00 am near the boarding gate of Guwahati airport.

The directions came during the hearing on a plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena is alive and she was spotted at Guwahati airport. She has also urged the court to direct an investigation by the CBI, which probed the alleged murder of Bora.

Indrani has filed an application before the court along with an affidavit by advocate Savina Bedi Sachar. Sachar in her affidavit said she travelled from Guwahati on January 5 and near the boarding gate, she had seen a woman who looked like Sheena. Sachar has been known to Indrani for nearly two decades and had met Sheena as well, the report said.

Indrani in her plea stated that CCTV should be accessed and the identity of the girl be ascertained.

The CBI in its reply told the court that this claim does not need to be investigated as Sheena Bora was already dead and there was clear evidence for the same.

However, the court said the trial in the case was still proceeding and no decision had been reached as yet. The court said it is the stand of Indrani that Sheena is still alive therefore an opportunity in this regard needed to be given to her. The court also said that the contention cannot be brushed aside 'considering the consistent defence' of Indrani.