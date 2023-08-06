It's official! Pakistan's cricket team will travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday said that it has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In a statement, the ministry said Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. "It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. "Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

The ministry, however, said that Pakistan has deep concerns about the security of its cricket team. "We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India."

On June 27, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the World Cup 2023, which will begin from October 5. While the dates were announced, there were doubts about whether Pakistan will send its cricket team to India. Both countries have not been playing bilateral series for the last few years due to strained relationships. India had also refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan. However, now the event will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

As India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, there were doubts that Islamabad too may deny its team permission for World Cup 2023, which is being hosted by India. India will clash with Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Earlier, this match was scheduled on October 15. But the match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.