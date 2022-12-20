Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court permission to travel to Bahrain

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, an accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, on Tuesday sought permission from Delhi's Patiala House court to travel to her birthplace Bahrain.

Today, she said she hasn't met her mother for two years and since her mother is unwell, she wants to travel to the middle eastern country from December 23 to January 5.

The actor is facing a money-laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has directed the central probe agency to file its reply in the matter and posted the case for hearing on December 22.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued a notice to the ED.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing in the ongoing case.

Last month, the court granted regular bail to the actress who has never been arrested in the case.

In its supplementary chargesheet, the ED has made Fernandez an accused in the case. The actress is accused of taking expensive gifts from conman Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail.

The ED also claimed that the explanation given by the actor about having no knowledge of the criminal antecedents of Chandrashekhar was false and contrary to the evidence collected during the course of the investigation.

