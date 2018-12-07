Jaguar Land Rover sales fall 8% to 48,160 units in November

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Friday reported 8 per cent fall in retail sales at 48,160 units in November as compared with the same month last year.

The company said sales decline during the month reflected continuing challenging market conditions in China, while other major markets were up.

The Jaguar brand retail sales grew 8.9 per cent to 14,909 units last month, against the year-ago period, driven by the introduction of the E-PACE and I-PACE, partially offset by lower sales of Jaguar sedans and the F-PACE, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Land Rover retailed 33,251 vehicles in November, down 14.0% year-on-year as strong sales of the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were more than offset by lower sales of Discovery Sport, Discovery and Evoque, primarily in China.

Sales in China were 50.7 per cent lower than a year ago as market conditions remain difficult with continuing consumer uncertainty following tariff changes and trade concerns, the company said.

Jaguar Land Rover continues to work closely with retailers in China to respond to the present market conditions, it added.