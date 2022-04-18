Jahangirpuri violence: "We will act against all involved," says Delhi cop Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday has said that the probe into the Jahangirpuri violence will be completely unbiased and all those found guilty will be punished. “As many as eight policemen were among the nine people injured in the violence, India Today reported.

"This shows that the Delhi Police actively intervened and prevented injury to the members of the public,” Asthana said in a statement.

He said that a total of 14 teams are looking into the Jahangirpuri violence. "The probe will be unbiased. We will act against all involved, irrespective of caste, class, and religion. So far, 23 people have been arrested," he said.

"Eight of the 23 accused are history-sheeters. Based on the CCTV footage and digital evidence, we have identified more people and they will be caught soon," Asthana said.

Three firearms and five swords have been seized from the accused so far, the police informed. "The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the spot. Digital evidence from social media is being examined," Asthana said.

Asthana also warned hatemongers that the Delhi Police is monitoring social media posts as well to detect misinformation and to take action against those who spread fake news. "Call up the Delhi Police's control room if you need any information to be verified," he said.

He added, "We are working with 'Aman' committees in the city to maintain peace in the city. CAPF personnel have been deployed in all sensitive areas of Delhi."

(With inputs from India Today Web Desk)

