JEE Main 2022 dates postponed on students' request: Check new dates here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has been rescheduled to June 20 after requests poured in from across the country for the postponement of the exam.

The exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to put off the dates by approximately a month. Session 1 will now be held in June, while Session 2 is scheduled for July.

The first session was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. It will now be held from June 20-29. Similarly, the second session, which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29, will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30

Students cited overlapping of board exam dates as the primary reason for demanding JEE’s postponement.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes — BE and B.Tech — at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced) which is conducted for admission to IITs.

As the CBSE term 2 exams were coinciding with the JEE, the students urged the NTA and Education Ministry to provide more gap days between two attempts of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

Students also took to social media platforms to intensify their demands. Using hashtags #JEEStudentsWantJustice, aspirants claimed that the timetable has been drafted keeping elections in mind.

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court had allowed IIT-JEE aspirants to submit a representation before the NTA raising their grievances. A three-judge bench of justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Bela Tiwari stated that the court could not interfere with the policy decision of the authorities but the petitioners can approach the NTA with their grievances.