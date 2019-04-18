Jet Airways shutdown: Had a booking? Here's what you should do

The last Jet Airways flight, at least for the next month, took to the skies late last night. This decision has created panic among those who had previously booked a flight with the airline for travel on or after April 18. In a statement late last night Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube reassured customers that the airline's "customer support teams are working 24x7 to ensure that our guests are re-accommodated on to alternate flights or provided with a full refund". He added that the guests booked for travel on future dates will be informed via text message, email or phone call.

So if you are one of those impacted by the airline's temporary grounding, here's what you need to do:

For tickets booked directly through Jet Airways

If you had booked your flight directly on its website or mobile app or through the Contact Centre or one of its ticketing offices, you have to fill up the form put up on the Disruption Assistance page on the website. According to the airline, once a refund request is processed, it would take 7-10 working days for the credit to reflect in the passenger's account. Passengers have to call the airline or visit one of its ticketing offices in case their flights have been cancelled within 72 hours of departure. You can find a complete list of offices on Jet Airways' website.

Tickets booked through a third party

If you had booked your flight through a travel portal such as MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip or a tour operator, you will have to contact the service provider directly to cancel the ticket(s) and process your refund.

Grievance redressal

In a series of Tweets on Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that the DGCA and other regulators are monitoring the situation to ensure that all existing rules regarding refunds, cancellations, and alternate bookings are followed strictly. "Any passenger complaints or issues should be promptly reported to the #AirSewa portal or mobile app. We will follow up immediately," MoCA tweeted.

AirSewa 2.0, an upgraded version of the web portal (airsewa.gov.in) and mobile app launched last November, provides chatbot support for faster resolution and personalised traveller experience.

