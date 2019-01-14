Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300

Indian telecom operators are at war with each other post the entry of Reliance Jio into the Indian market. Reliance Jio has shaken the telecom market with its cheap data plans and free-calls packages. Naturally, the existing players are trying really hard to bounce back. Hence, the pre-paid landscape is witnessing a new tariff battle every month and there seems to be no end in sight to it. However, not everyone is unhappy. The telco price wars is good for the common man and they have all the reasons to cheer.

Three of the top telecom operators in India, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, keep launching and revising their prepaid and postpaid plans to attract new subscribers. The constantly changing plans and offering have created a lot of confusion among the consumers. It is hard to keep up with the plans that are constantly being modified to suit the needs of the customer. However, you don't need to worry; we are here to help with the best prepaid recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel under Rs 300.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 4G prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 compared

Vodafone: Vodafone India is offering a prepaid recharge of Rs 279 with a validity of 84 days. It offers benefits such as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 4GB of 3G/ 4G data and free SMS. Vodafone also has a Rs 255 prepaid plan. Under the plan, the company offers its users 2GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days. There is also a Rs 209 and 199 recharge plan that gives users 1.5GB of 4G/3G daily data and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data respectively.

Bharti AIrtel: Airtel has launched a Rs 289 prepaid recharge plan to compete with Vodafone's Rs 279 prepaid plan. The company is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 1GB of total 3G / 4G data for the whole validity period and 100 SMS per day. Airtel's Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan gives users data benefits of 2GB of 4G/3G data for a validity period of 28 days. There is also a Rs 199 prepaid pack that offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data.

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio has given a face-lift to its prepaid recharge plans. It now provides more data daily at low prices. The lowest offering from Jio is Rs 149 plan and it offers 1GB or gigabytes of data per day. There are six under Rs 300 prepaid plans from Jio: Rs 19, Rs 52, Rs 98, Rs 149, Rs 198, and Rs 299. All of Jio's prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited calling even on roaming. The duration of validity of each of these plan differ.

