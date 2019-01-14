OnePlus 7 image leaked! Hints at bezel-less design and pop-up camera

A new OnePlus 7 leak has popped up featuring an edge-to-edge bezel-less screen with no camera cut-out or screen holes. The leaked image shows OnePlus 6T alongside the OnePlus 7 with the focus on the top-half of both the devices. One of the phones, likely to be the OnePlus 7, has a bezel-less screen and no notches. Meanwhile, the other phone is the OnePlus 6T with a waterdrop-style notch.

OnePlus 7, as per the leakster SlashLeaks, might come with a pop-up camera or have a sliding camera design. The leaked image is in a case therefore it is not clear how the camera would actually work. The case,however, features two cut-outs on top, possibly for the front camera setup to slide or pop out and fill the empty spaces.

The rumoured OnePlus 7 phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 855. There are also rumours that the Chinese phone major could come up with a 5G device. However, there are little chances that OnePlus 7 would be that 5G device. The OnePlus 7 will feature either a slide out mechanism to bring up the front camera setup or a pop-up setup. OnePlus is also going to implement Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0.

The Chinese smartphone maker could include this tech in their next device. Currently, the maximum a device has is Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 storage. UFS is a high-performance interface designed for use in applications where power consumption needs to be minimised. UFS brings higher data transfer speed and increased reliability to flash memory storage.

One of the fastest OnePlus devices available in the market is the newly launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The phone was launched with 10GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage for smoother multi-tasking. The OnePlus 7 could mimic the McLaren Edition as far as speed is concerned and could have a 10GB RAM version. However, nothing is clear at the moment exce[t or the fact that OnePlus 7 will be a step-up from the OnePlus 6T in terms of design and aesthetics.

