JN.1 scare: Karnataka govt advises testing of symptomatic contacts of Covid patients

Amid a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases due to JN.1, the Karnataka government on Thursday advised the authorities to test all symptomatic close contacts of coronavirus patients. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of Covid in the state. "We are well prepared. There is nothing alarming. The majority of the cases are in Bengaluru. We are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he said while speaking to reporters.

In a circular, the state's health department said that in view of the current Covid situation caused by Omicron subvariant JN.1, it was advised that along with the targetted testing norms issued earlier, "all symptomatic close contacts shall also be tested for Covid-19".

Almost 400 Covid 19 patients are in Home Isolation presently and few are admitted in general isolation wards in hospitals, it said. "Henceforth, Covid 19 patients under home isolation and general ward admissions shall be visited by doctors/paramedical staff from PHCS/UPHCs/Namma Clinics etc at least once to assess the medical condition and symptoms of patients and suggest further steps for treatment."

All those Covid patients admitted in ICUs shall be monitored through Tele ICU from State HQ, as done during the earlier Covid waves, the circular said.

The health department further said that district death audit committees shall meet as and when required and audit the covid deaths up to date. Similarly, the State Death Audit Committee shall audit the COVID deaths and submit reports with recommendations, from time to time, to the Health Commissionerate.

The health department also directed all public hospitals in districts to establish dedicated Covid isolation wards including some ICU beds to admit and treat Covid-19 patients. "As unnecessary exposure to CT is not desirable, the CT thorax scan shall NOT be used as screening test for Covid 19 anymore."