Karnataka polls: BJP releases third list of 10 candidates; Jagdish Shettar's seat goes to Mahesh Tenginkai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by Jagadish Shettar who today joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

The BJP dropped Arvind Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency but has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali. The ruling party has so far announced candidates for 222 of 224 seats. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

In its third list, the BJP has fielded Sanjeev Aihole from Nagthan, Rajkumar Patil from Koppal, Kalakappa Bandi from Ron, Mahesh Tenginakai from Hubli-Dharwad, B Ramana from Hagaribommanahalli, Katta Jagadish from Hebbal, Umesh Shetty from Govindraj Naghar, Manjula Limbavali from Mahadevapura and Srivatsa from Krishnaraja.

Last week, the party released two lists - the first of 189 candidates and the second with 23. In the second list, the BJP fielded Nagaraja Chabbi, a Congress leader who recently joined BJP, from Kalghatgi. In the first list, the party gave tickets to 52 new faces. And at least nine legislators including Ministers Angara (Sullia) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), were dropped from the second list.

Senior minister V Somanna would take on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna and R Ashoka will contest against Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar in Kanakapura. Somanna will also contest from Chamarajanagar and Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar. Somanna comes from the Lingayat community which has a large presence in Varuna, while Ashoka is seen as BJP's prominent Vokkaliga face.

Former Minister C P Yogeshwar is up against Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Channapatna.