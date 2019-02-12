Kerala launches IBPMS for Ease of Doing Business

The Kerala government Monday launched an Intelligent Building Plan Management System (IBPMS) that provides single-point, integrated and holistic online development permissions to applicants in specified timelines for Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

Industries minister E P Jayarajan launched the system at an investment meet, ASCEND Kerala 2019 here, which aims to showcase the state as a top investment destination.

Also Read: Parliamentary House panel asks Twitter CEO to appear before it in 15 days

The new system will facilitate quick clearances and permits will now be available in 30 days of the application.

The Minister also gave away certificates to four beneficiaries of Thrissur Corporation, which is the first local body in Kerala to implement this system.

Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose detailed the efforts taken by the government to simplify doing business in Kerala.

Also Read: Finance Commission notifies panel to resolve Rs 31,000 crore food account

"Only two documents are now needed for getting a trade licence in Kerala: an identity proof and lease deed or legal occupancy certificate," he said.

The governments' efforts on entrepreneurship promotion won the appreciation of industry bodies including CII, FICCI and Kerala State Small Industries Association, which praised the initiatives to promote ease of doing business and ease of running a business in Kerala, he said.

Also Read: Mobile wallet transactions in India increased 40 times in five years, says Gulshan Rai

Also Read: HAL registers profit of Rs 7,334 crore from 2015-16 to Sept 2018