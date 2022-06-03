Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares news of mother's demise; writes heartfelt message

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Friday announced the passing away of her mother, Yamini Mazumdar on her Twitter account via a beautiful message about her.

“A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today,” the Biocon chief tweeted. She also shared a picture in her remembrance and further wrote, “She has left a huge void. Om Shanthi.”

A big bright light has gone out of my life. My darling mother Yamini passed away today - she has left a huge void. Om Shanthi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vpSU7unqWD — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 3, 2022

Earlier, The Better India had reported how often Mazumdar-Shaw had credited her mother as the reason for her success.

“Not many daughters can boast of the fact that their mother is a successful entrepreneur at the age of 87. This fiery independent streak is what I have inherited from you. You have been a pillar of great strength and inspiration to me,” Kiran had once said.

Yamini set up her own dry-cleaning unit imported dry-cleaning machines, as well as a laundry unit that was not very common in those days. She and her five-member team used to work for more than 12 hours each day to pay off debts.

She had mentioned in an interview how she never wanted to sit idle so decided to start something of her own. "I go to office every day and work for four hours. I am still quite young, only 88.”

Kiran's mother was also a cricket fan and very keen on staying updated with everything happening around her. “She is the one who often tells me about all the breaking news. She ensures that she keeps her mind young,” Kiran had earlier shared.



Also Read: Govt appoints A Manimekhalai as MD of Union Bank

Also Read: China builds most-advanced large unmanned ship; to launch 3rd aircraft carrier soon