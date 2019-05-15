Lok Sabha election 2019: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi, shares meme on 'Modilie'

A total of 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and a UT will go to poll in the final phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Sunday. Top leaders of major political parties are trying their best to woo voters by holding back-to-back rallies in the constituencies going to poll on May 19. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies at Paliganj in Bihar, Deoghar in Jharkhand and Hasnabad and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal on Wednesday, BJP President Amit Shah will campaign at Dhar and Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh. Other prominent BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath and Manoj Tiwari will also campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Punjab's Faridkot and Ludhiana while his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi. The final phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election will cover all constituencies in Punjab (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4). Other states going to poll in phase 7 include Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9), Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh (8); Jharkhand 3) and Chandigarh (1). Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

7.00 PM: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi by attaching a snapshot of a dictionary entry on the term 'Modilie'.

There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

6.35 PM: Robert Vadra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocks everyone over 'VIP treatment' but his brother wants a police escort (ANI)

6.05 PM: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, at his residence, meets Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, MA Naqvi, Vijay Goel, Anil Baluni, GVL Narasimha Rao, and Rakesh Sinha over clashes during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. (ANI)

5.35 PM: Rajnaath Singh says, "The Law and order is a primary responsibility of State govt and its CM"

The Law and order is a primary responsibility of a State govt and its Chief Minister. The West Bengal govt. and Chief Minister, Sushri Mamata Banerjee should own the responsibility of the prevailing situation in the state. 4/4 - Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2019

5.45 PM: Smriti Irani says that in India, there is a state where if a common citizen says 'Jai Sri Ram' allies of Congress put him in jail

Smriti Irani, BJP addressing a public meeting in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh: You are lucky that when you chant 'Jai Sri Ram', at least you are not arrested. Today in India, there is a state where if a common citizen merely says 'Jai Sri Ram' allies of Congress put him in jail. pic.twitter.com/DXNcqKmNog - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

5.05 PM: Rajnath Singh says that he is deeply concerned over the increasing incidents of political violence in West Bengal

I am deeply concerned over the increasing incidents of political violence in West Bengal. It seems that the Law and Order situation is worsening further in the state with every passing phase in the ongoing General Elections. 3/4 - Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 15, 2019

4.25 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Bashirhat rally, said, "Mamata didi had declared publicly two days ago that she will take revenge. She fulfilled her agenda within 24 hours, BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow was attacked." (ANI)

2.55 PM: Political parties, digital marketers bypass WhatsApp spam restrictions using Rs 1,000 tool

WhatsApp describes such apps as "unofficial" and says its users can face bans, which means the company can block the account associated with a particular mobile number if it detects unusual activity

1.45 PM: TMC's student wing protests against the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue.

Kolkata: TMC's student wing protests against the vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during clashes in BJP Chief Amit Shah's roadshow in the city, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xhup7Zf19a - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

1.30 PM: Rahul Sinha, BJP, on Yogi Adityanath's rally in Kolkata cancelled: "When stage was being set up y'day, labourers working on it were beaten up & scared away; the stage was vandalised. The public meeting was scheduled for 2 pm today, stage couldn't be repaired. So we had to cancel it." (ANI)

12.30 PM: A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will address a press conference at Constitution Club in New Delhi at 2 PM and will display video evidence of yesterday's incident. The Kolkata police have arrested 58 people in connection with the clashes.

12.19 PM: Amit Shah on Kolkata violence: "BJP workers were beaten up, TMC can go to any extent, it's with luck that I made it out."

BJP President Amit Shah on violence at his roadshow in Kolkata yesterday: Had CRPF not been there, it would have been really difficult for me to escape, BJP workers were beaten up, TMC can go to any extent, it's with luck that I made it out. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/GksBpZA2iY - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

12.15 PM: "I will fight this case. I will not apologise," says BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a meme on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing a meme on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: My bail was granted y'day, but still I wasn't released for another 18 hours. They didn't allow me to meet my advocate & family. They made me sign an apology pic.twitter.com/Ln80lBZzJn - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

12.05 PM: TMC releases a video showing BJP workers vandalising college. " Irrefutable evidence that BJP goons, part of Shah's roadshow, went on rampage and even desecrated Vidyasagar's bust showing no respect or love for Bengal's culture. We guarantee the videos are 100% authentic," says TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

12.10 PM: BJP leaders protest against violence during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds protest against violence in BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, West Bengal yesterday. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel also present pic.twitter.com/pIK872wgYF - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

11.56 AM: PM Modi in Paliganj, Bihar: "This is my last public meeting today; last opportunity to seek blessings for 2019 Elections."

PM Modi in Paliganj, Bihar: This is my last public meeting today; last opportunity to seek blessings for 2019 Elections. Lekin iske baad Pradhan Mantri pad ko seva ke bhav se svikaar karte hue, main fir ek baar vikas ki ganga lekar ke aapke beech aaunga. pic.twitter.com/74CJk4i7eZ - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

11.55 AM: "They misguided the youth from their castes, led them to the path of crime," says Modi in an oblique reference to the RJD.

11.54 AM: "While in power, they did nothing for the nation, for the society at large and the very caste which they used for their society at large and the very caste which they used for their politics," says PM tearing into the RJD without naming it. (PTI)

11.52 AM: I would not have escaped unhurt without CRPF protection: Shah on violence in Kolkata.

10.50 AM: BSP Chief Mayawati in Lucknow: "PM doesn't hesitate from calling BSP, 'Behenji ki Sampatti Party'. Whatever the national president of BSP has, it has been given by well-wishers & the society, and nothing is hidden from the government."

BSP Chief Mayawati: PM Narendra Modi was indeed the CM of Gujarat for a longer time than I was the CM of Uttar Pradesh. But his legacy is a black stain on BJP & country's communalism....While in our government, Uttar Pradesh was free of riots and anarchy pic.twitter.com/T7mv3ohiGO - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2019

10.48 AM: The Election Commission to hold a meeting with West Bengal observers on poll violence in the state at 11.30 am today via video conferencing.

10.38 AM: "I hope the Election Commission will arrest the TMC goons and restore peace in Bengal," says BJP President Amit Shah.

TMC TMC pic.twitter.com/WxlASaVFj8 - Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2019

10.37 AM: A national protest against the cowardly attack on BJP National President's roadshow in Kolkata will be held at Jantar Mantar around 10:30 am today, says the BJP.

A national protest against the cowardly attack on BJP National President's roadshow in Kolkata, would be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 15th May at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please join and register your protest against this goondaism. pic.twitter.com/reXehYJI5c - BJP (@BJP4India) May 14, 2019

9.40 AM: PM Modi shares snippets of his speeches in Bihar, UP and Chandigarh.

The campaign takes me eastwards today. Happy to be in Paliganj (Bihar), Deoghar (Jharkhand), Basirhat and Diamond Harbour (West Bengal). Here is a video encapsulating important snippets of my speeches in Bihar, UP and Chandigarh yesterday. Have a look. pic.twitter.com/kuDTHcyEst - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2019

9.25 AM: On Vidyasagar college violence: "There was an attempt by TMC hooligans to attack me. Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal chief minister) tried to provoke violence. But I am safe," said Amit Shah after his rally. Hitting back, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during a rally in Behala: "If you lay your hands on Vidyasagar, what will I call you other than a goonda?"

9.20 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold two rallies in West Bengal today.

Basirhat: 3.25 PM

Diamond Harbour: 5 PM

9.15 AM: The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a national protest against violence during BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. The BJP and Trinamool supporters clashed in the middle of BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on clashes in Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, #WestBengal: Mamata Ji has become so scared of her defeat, that she is killing democracy & doesn't even want to let anyone campaign. I appeal Election Commission to ensure free & fair polls. pic.twitter.com/kNJpHrdqym - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

9.10 AM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Vidyasagar College where clashes broke out during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits Vidyasagar College; clashes broke out near it at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/LDZa5HpZvM - ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

9.05 AM: "After insulting Rabindranath Thakur, then using the term Kangal, today they did not even spare Vidyasagar," TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

After insulting Rabindranath Thakur, then using the term Kangal, today they did not even spare Vidyasagar. WATCH pic.twitter.com/5lQlbgX7kl - Derek O'Brien | ' (@derekobrienmp) May 14, 2019

8.59 AM: "Trinamool and BJP clash demolishes Vidyasagar Statue in #VidyasagarCollege today at #Kolkata. Did you want these creatures of dark ages to rule u (you)?" asks Congress.

Trinamool and BJP clash demolishes Vidyasagar Statue in #VidyasagarCollege today at #Kolkata. The man who fought for women's education, started remarriage for widows and many more. Did you want these creatures of dark ages to rule u? - West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) May 14, 2019

8.50 AM: "BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage?" asks CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going. Bengal will reject the destruction they offer - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 14, 2019

8.30 AM: As a mark of protest against demolition of Vidyasagar Statue at Vidyasagar College during a BJP roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and all TMC leaders have changed their profile pictures to Vidyasagar.

Edited by Manoj Sharma