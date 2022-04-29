Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as Vice Chief of Indian Army

Lt Gen BS Raju has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff. Lt Gen BS Raju will take charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on May 1, 2022.

"General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General BS Raju on being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff #VCOAS of #IndianArmy. Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the appointment of #VCOAS on 01 May 2022," wrote Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) on Twitter.

Lt Gen BS Raju will replace Lt Gen Manoj Pande who was appointed the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 18. Lt Gen Manoj Pande's term will also begin on May 1. Pande will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

The current Chief of the Army Staff Gen MM Naravane is scheduled to complete his 28 month-tenure at the end of this month.

Lt Gen BS Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy. He was commissioned in the Jat Regiment on December 15, 1984.

Before being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen BS Raju was serving as the Director General Military Operations during the standoff on the LAC.

Lt Gen BS Raju has an illustrious military career spanning 38 years. He was served in many important regimental, staff and instructional positions in the Army Head Quarters and in field formations. These include Colonel Military Secretary Legal in the Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations & Director General Staff Duties.

For his contributions to the country, he has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.