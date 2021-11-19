Lunar eclipse 2021 longest in around 500 years: Here's all you need to know

On November 19, 2021, the Moon passed into the shadow of the Earth, creating a partial lunar eclipse, which seemed almost total. The longest lunar eclipse started on Thursday, and this over six-hour-long eclipse shadowed the moon till 5:33 pm IST. Sun and the Moon aligned with the planet, blocking the Sun's light from reaching the lunar surface.

“It’s the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds,” NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) stated.

According to NASA, “There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440, (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds) and it will remain the longest partial lunar eclipse for 648 years until February 8, 2669 (3 hours, 30 minutes, and 2 seconds).”

It was the last lunar eclipse of this year. There will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

Here are some interesting questions about lunar eclipse:

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. In this eclipse, up to 99.1 per cent of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s umbra.

What does a lunar eclipse look like?

The Moon turns red during a lunar eclipse. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

When was the last total lunar eclipse?

The last total lunar eclipse was witnessed on 26th May 2021.

People in northeast India will be able to see the final phases of the partial lunar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other neighbouring regions.

