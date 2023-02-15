Maharashtra: Man murders live-in partner, stuffs body in mattress; held after trying to escape

In another horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress at their residence in Nalasopara.

Tulinj Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday arrested the man who was trying to escape after allegedly killing his live-in partner. The accused was held by Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh, a police official told PTI.

The deceased, Megha, 37, who was a nurse by profession, was found dead in her rented house in Tulinj area on Monday after foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police.

The body was found stuffed in a mattress. She was suspected to have been killed sometime last week, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

According to reports, Megha's live-in partner was jobless and they used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added.

The accused reportedly messaged his sister about the killing and sold off furniture in the flat before fleeing.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 has been registered and further probe is on, the official said.

The incident comes at a time when 23-year-old woman Nikki Yadav's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator of a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangulated to death by her boyfriend, Sahil Gehlot (24), after which he stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman the same day.

The accused, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, was arrested following the incident.

Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman, said a report by PTI. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder.

(With PTI inputs)

