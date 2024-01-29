Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu: Report 

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the principal opposition party in the Maldives, on Monday said that efforts were underway to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu and the signatures needed to begin the process had been collected. The MDP said it was working together with The Democrats to impeach Muizzu.

The opposition parties moved to impeach the President after MPs from the ruling coalition obstructed Parliament sittings over the decision to reject some ministerial appointees, according to Maldives-based news organisation Adhadhu.

On Sunday, The Maldivian Parliament witnessed chaos when lawmakers came to blows, disrupting a special session convened to seek parliamentary approval for Muizzu's cabinet ministers. MPs from the ruling alliance consisting of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) clashed with the MDP.

The violence occurred after the MDP decided to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of Muizzu’s cabinet ahead of the voting. Subsequently, pro-government MPs initiated a protest, leading to chaos.

Meanwhile, the ruling PPM-PNC coalition has filed no-confidence motions against the Parliament’s Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem, Sun.mv news website reported.

(With inputs from Geeta Mohan)