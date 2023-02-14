Man kills live-in partner in Delhi, arrested for keeping chopped body in fridge in Najafgarh dhaba

A man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing a 22 year old woman and keeping her body parts inside a fridge at his dhaba which is situated in the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.



The deceased, Nikki Yadav, was strangled to death at the Kashmiri Gate ISBT. The accused allegedly strangled the deceased with his phone's data cord in his car, sources told India Today.



The man and the woman were allegedly in a relationship and he is accused of killing her after she didn’t accept his marriage proposal. The perpetrator, identified as Sahil Gehlot aged 26 years, hid the body parts in the fridge of his Mitraon village dhaba. He was arrested on Tuesday when police discovered the woman's body parts inside the dhaba's refrigerator.



According to Delhi Police, the man married another woman on the same day he murdered his live-in girlfriend.



This case has uncanny resemblance to the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old lady, who was strangled to death by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a 300-litre refrigerator before disposing of the remains in a Delhi forest.



The Delhi Police has issued a 6,636-page chargesheet in the Shraddha murder case. The chargesheet was submitted within 75 days of the case being registered.



After the Delhi Police apprehended Aaftab on November 12, last year, the shocking revelations of Shraddha Walkar's murder rocked the entire nation. The autopsy report on Shraddha Walkar's bones revealed that her body was cut into 35 pieces by a saw-like device.



The crucial breakthrough occurred when 13 degraded body parts, largely bone fragments, were recovered from the forests of South Delhi. Aaftab confessed to investigators that the couple had been fighting frequently after they moved to Delhi, and he killed her during an altercation.

