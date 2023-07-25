Manipur violence: Opposition to bring no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Opposition parties will bring a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the government on Wednesday. Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the notice for moving the no-confidence motion is ready at the party office and will reach at Lok Sabha secretary general office before 10 am, India Today reported on Tuesday.

83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down.



INDIA demands answers from the Modi Govt on Manipur violence.



The situation in Northeast is… pic.twitter.com/N8eZTfB9ZK — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the floor leaders of the opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will hold a meeting on Wednesday morning as the grouping planned to move a no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue.

The Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. All party MPs would meet in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party for a meeting at 10.30 am. The opposition intends to move a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday, a last bid by the grouping to make the government and the prime minister speak up on the violence in Manipur.

The floor leaders of various parties would meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am. The meeting has been called to discuss the urgent issues in Parliament.

The alliance of 26 opposition parties called INDIA will submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said. The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.

In a tweet this morning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. "Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Govt on Manipur violence," he said.

Kharge said the situation in the Northeast is fragile and the repercussions of Manipur violence seem to be spilling to other states too. "This is not good for our sensitive border states. High-time PM Modi sheds his ego and takes the country into confidence on Manipur. PM Modi must tell what is his Government doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)