Maruti-Toyota JV launches vehicle scrapping facility in Noida

India’s leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) today inaugurated a vehicle scrapping and recycling facility in Noida, in partnerships with Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Group. Built with an investment of Rs 44 crore, the facility has an annual capacity of 24,000 end-of-life vehicles (ELV).

While the plan was conceived a few years ago, to materialise the project, MSIL formed a joint venture company Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) with Toyota Tsusho group in October, 2019. In the entity, MSIL has a 50 per cent stake, while the rest 50 per cent is equally divided between Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Toyota Tsusho India. The Toyota Tsusho group - the parent group of global auto major Toyota - has been involved in the ELV recycling business since 1970 in Japan.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched the visionary National Automobile Scrappage Policy aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles from the Indian roads. To meet this objective, we need state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while inaugurating the facility.

The minister also requested all industry stakeholders to build and create an ecosystem of similar scrapping and recycling units across the country. “This would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for their cars”, he added.

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI and Managing Director & CEO of MSIL, till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose a car at its end-of-life. “MSTI uses global process methodology to address this gap. This is just the beginning. With our partners we are committed to set up more such modern ELV scrap and recycle centres in India," Ayukawa said.

