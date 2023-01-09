Moscow-Goa flight with 244 passengers gets bomb threat, diverted to Jamnagar

A Moscow-Goa chartered flight with 244 passengers was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control) received a bomb threat, airport officials told news agency ANI.

All the passengers on-board the flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm, Jamnagar Airport Director said.

Gujarat | Outside visuals from Jamnagar Aiport where Moscow-Goa chartered flight was diverted after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.



Aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/rjge2VLnxe — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is currently underway.

