Moscow-Goa flight with 244 passengers gets bomb threat, diverted to Jamnagar

All 244 passengers on-board the flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm.

The aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is currently underway.

A Moscow-Goa chartered flight with 244 passengers was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control) received a bomb threat, airport officials told news agency ANI.

All the passengers on-board the flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm, Jamnagar Airport Director said.

The aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is currently underway.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Jan 09, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Posted by: Saurabh Sharma, Jan 09, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

