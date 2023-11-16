MS Dhoni seeks blessings from elderly women at his ancestral village in Uttarakhand's Almora

Former Indian team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited his ancestral home in the Lawali village of Uttarakhand's Almora on Wednesday. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, visited the place, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, after almost two decades. He had last visited his ancestral place in 2004.

"Eventful day amongst all the Dhonis. Trust me, there are many here," Sakshi wrote in a post on Instagram. She also shared a picture in which the couple is seated outdoors. Dhoni's photos and videos from the visit have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos available online, Dhoni can be seen surrounded by villagers and walking on a narrow hilly lane. In one of the pictures, the former skipper is seen posing for a picture along with his wife and his friend Simant Lohani at a temple. According to reports, he offered puja to his 'kul devi' during the visit and also sought blessings from the elderly women from his native village.

Dhoni's father Pan Singh had migrated from Uttarakhand's Lawali to work in a steel factory in Ranchi in the 1970s. After Mahi, as he is fondly called, announced his retirement from international cricket, people of his family's native village appealed to him to return to his native state and help youth battle unemployment, according to The New Indian Express.

Speaking to TNIE, Hayat Singh, his distant cousin said they all know him "as our own 'Mahi'". Singh said Dhoni used to play long helicopter shots then also and his shots were so long that usually they could not find the ball. "Now he will have time so we urge him to do something for the youth of the village and Uttarakhand."

Ramesh Bhatt, former media advisor to Uttarakhand Chief Minister, too, appealed to the Chennai Super Kings skipper to return to Almora to help the youth. "MS Dhoni's family is from Lawali village of Almora. Now that he is retired, he should come back to his native place and inspire the youth to join self-employment efforts of honorable Chief Minister," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities. One of the most admired and respected cricketers, MSD, as he is often referred to, is also among the most successful captains in world cricket.

It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.

With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to have won all three ICC Trophies. He holds the record for most international matches as captain (332).