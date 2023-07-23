Mumbai Police gets threat call: 'Tanker filled with RDX, 2 Pakistani nationals heading to Goa'

The Mumbai Police on Sunday informed that its control room received a threat call, saying that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going to Goa. The caller identified himself as Pandey, the Mumbai Police said as per the news agency ANI. The investigation is currently underway.

Last Tuesday, the Mumbai police received a threat call about a bomb planted in the city. A similar call received a day earlier had been found to be a hoax. This was the second threat within two days. Earlier, a threat call was received warning of a terror attack in the city if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country.

On Tuesday afternoon, the main control room of Mumbai Police received a call about a bomb planted in the city. On Monday, police had received a similar call from a number that was traced to suburban Ghatkopar. The man who allegedly made the call was found to be mentally unstable, officials said.

Earlier, the city traffic control room had received threatening messages on the traffic helpline WhatsApp number. There were seven messages in Urdu, warning Mumbai police of an incident in the city like the November 26, 2008 (`26/11) terror attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider was not sent back to her country.