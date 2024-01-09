scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
NEET PG 2024 exams rescheduled. Check latest dates and registration process

Feedback

NEET PG 2024 exams rescheduled. Check latest dates and registration process

Medical aspirants are advised to check detailed schedule at the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NEET PG 2024 Exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions distributed across three sections. NEET PG 2024 Exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions distributed across three sections.

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be August 15, 2024.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday released the rescheduled date, mentioning the cut-off date. Medical aspirants are advised to check detailed schedule at the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

“In supersession of NBEMS noticed date November 9, 2023, and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter no N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587 dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled,” an NBEMS notification said.

NEET PG 2024: Application process explained: Registration and application for NEET PG 2024 will be done online. Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria. 

Published on: Jan 09, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement