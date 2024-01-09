NEET PG 2024 exams rescheduled. Check latest dates and registration process

The NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be August 15, 2024.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday released the rescheduled date, mentioning the cut-off date. Medical aspirants are advised to check detailed schedule at the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

“In supersession of NBEMS noticed date November 9, 2023, and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter no N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587 dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled,” an NBEMS notification said.

NEET PG 2024: Application process explained: Registration and application for NEET PG 2024 will be done online. Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria.