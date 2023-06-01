New Team India jersey: Adidas shares first look of Test, ODI and T20I shirts

Sportswear giant Adidas on Thursday shared the first look of Team India's new jerseys, retaining the famous 3-stripes for kits for all formats of the game. The German firm took to Instagram to share a photo of the shirt of the India cricket team. "An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys," Adidas wrote, using the Wankhede Stadium as the backdrop for the jersey unveiling.

Last month, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) confirmed a multi-year partnership with Adidas as the kit sponsor for the India Men's and Women's cricket teams across multiple age groups. "The global sportswear brand will now design and manufacture jerseys, kits, and other merchandise for India’s Men’s, Women’s, and U-19 teams," BCCI said in a statement on May 23.

The India men's cricket team will be the first ones to wear the new kit when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final on June 7 at the Oval in London.

On May 25, the BCCI unveiled Team India's new training kit. In the past few days, the top cricket body shared some pictures of players wearing new training kits. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the members of the support staff were seen sporting the new Adidas training jerseys. India players have been training Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Sussex in the lead-up to the big summit clash.

Announcing the 5-year deal with the sportswear major, BCCI last month said the contract will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game.

"Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training, and travel wear for the BCCI - including the men's, women's & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," the BCCI said.



