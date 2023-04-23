No heat wave over most parts of country during next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department, the central weather forecasting agency, on Sunday said no heat wave conditions are likely over most parts of India during the next five days. "No Heat wave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days," the department said in its daily weather bulletin released on Sunday.

The relief comes after days of scorching heat and heat wave in some states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. Earlier this week, Maharashtra announced early summer vacation for schools till June 15 and West Bengal shut schools and colleges due to rising mercury. However, temperatures have dropped in the last two days.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 36-39 degrees Celsius over some/many parts of northwest, central India, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, interior parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. In many parts of the rest of the country, the temperatures were in the range of 30-35 degrees Celsius. The western Himalayan region witnessed temperatures of 15-25 degrees.

For Western and Eastern India, the weather department today said that no significant change is likely in maximum temperatures during the next three days and then rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent two days. Northwest too won't see any rise in temperatures in the next two days and then mercury may rise by 2-4 degrees during the subsequent three days.

Besides this, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the country. In central India, light to moderate rainfall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. "Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh during 23rd-24th and Vidarbha during 24th25th April," the department said.

For the southern part, the weather department predicted light scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala during the next 4 days.

"Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 23rd and over Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th April," the IMD said. Also, hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on Monday, 24th April.

In the last few days, high temperatures in the northern and central plains had forced the local administrations to either change the timings or shut the schools. Even in the eastern hills, tea growers complained of relatively high temperatures and prolonged dry spells resulting in crop loss during the ongoing flush season.

Earlier this month, the weather agency predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. The central, east, and northwest parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

(With inputs from PTI)