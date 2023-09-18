Noida schools to be shut on September 22 due to trade show, Moto Grand Prix

In view of the international trade show and Grand Prix event, schools for all classes will be shut in Noida on September 22. Besides, schools will also be closed after 2 pm on September 21.

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (September 21-25) and the Moto GP Bharat Grand Prix (September 22-24) are scheduled to be held in Noida. And international guests will soon start arriving for both events.

In an official order, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said that classes from nursery to 12 will remain closed on Friday. Schools of all boards, including CBSE and ICSE, will remain shut.

For the first time, Uttar Pradesh is holding an international trade show. A roadshow for the mega event was organised by the Greater Noida Authority and India Expo Mart in July that witnessed the participation of entrepreneurs, and businessmen.

"This trade show is being organised with the aim of providing a platform to the traders and entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh on a large scale on the lines of International Trade Show held every year at Pragati Maidan, Delhi," the Greater Noida Authority had said in July.

Sudip Sarkar, CEO of India Expo Mart, said the UP International Trade Show will showcase the potential of MSMEs, tourism, health, textiles, and agriculture in the state. Besides these, on display would be food processing units, startups, toy associations and craft clusters, handlooms, and textiles industries.

With this initiative of the UP government, the industries of Noida-Greater Noida will get recognition at the global level, Noida Entrepreneurs Association President Vipin Malhan said.