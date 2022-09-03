Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi Police in Rs 200 cr extortion case linked to conman Sukesh, may be questioned again

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was on Saturday grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She was questioned for six hours.

Sukesh, currently in jail, is accused of extorting over Rs 200 crore by using fake identities. He allegedly gave expensive gifts to Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Delhi Police Special CP (Crime/EoW) Ravindra Yadav said that Fatehi's questioning was done to strengthen the extortion case by questioning characters related to the crime syndicate being operated by Sukesh from jail. He said Fatehi cooperated but there were a few unanswered questions.

"Maybe we will need to further question. Investigation going on to find out all links, people involved in main conspiracy and if those who accepted gifts didn't know (criminal background) or were involved in conspiracy," Yadav said.

The Special CP informed that Nora Fatehi said she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to crime syndicate. "But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We will reach a conclusion only with a proper probe," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the extortion charges against Sukesh. Last month, the central probe agency had filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline as an accused in a the money laundering case. The ED said that both Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet and has asked Fernandez to appear before it on September 26. According to ED, Fernandez overlooked Chandrashekhar's criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions. While the actor denies the charges, the probe agency says that both were working in collusion.