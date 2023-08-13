Onam 2023: Centre refuses to interfere in issue of high airfares for Kerala

The Centre has declined to intervene in the issue of exorbitant airfares for Kerala during the upcoming Onam season. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as the airfares for Kerala shot up. In a letter dated July 5, the chief minister had said that the exorbitant prices would impact numerous Keralites residing both in India and West Asia who are eagerly planning to return home for Onam festivities.

However, the aviation minister has said that prices have increased nearly 10 per cent. He further said since the dynamic pricing system is in place, the only option is to book tickets in advance.

The aviation minister further said that the aviation companies have the authority to decide the airfares. "There is only an increase of 9.77 per cent during the festival season. Since only the dynamic pricing system is in place, the only option is to book tickets in advance," Scindia said in a letter to Vijayan.

In his letter to Scindia, Vijayan pointed out that the steep hike in airfares to the southern state for travel between August 15 and September 15 has compelled a large number of expat Keralites to either cancel or postpone their travel plans.

The Kerala government had also requested the Centre to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport Non-Resident Keralites from the UAE to India specially for the Onam festivities. On that, the Union minister said approval for chartered flights is given after properly examining each request.

(With inputs from PTI)